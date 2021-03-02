Dr. Jubran Hoche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jubran Hoche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jubran Hoche, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hoche works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center of the Palm Beaches3800 Johnson St Ste E, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoche?
I received excellent Professional as well as personal service from Dr. Hoche and the staff.
About Dr. Jubran Hoche, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1710174362
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoche works at
Dr. Hoche has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoche speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.