Dr. Juanito Uy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Uy works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.