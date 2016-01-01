Overview

Dr. Juanita Valverde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Valverde works at Galilee Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.