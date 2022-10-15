Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM
Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
East Liberty Family Health Care Center6023 Harvard St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-2802
Fleetwood Footcare Center PC12 Lenhart Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Directions (610) 944-6537
Bernville Footcare Center7187 Bernville Rd, Bernville, PA 19506 Directions (610) 488-8080
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UPMC
I wish Dr. Thorpe specialized in everything! So human and down to earth. It's a rarity. I always feel informed after leaving her office. Trust and knowledge go a long way!
About Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Virtua West Jersey Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
