Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kcomt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kcomt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hypertension Nephrology Associates PC735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-2012
-
2
Wyncote Dialysis1000 Easton Rd Ste 250, Wyncote, PA 19095 Directions (215) 884-3398
-
3
Weis Pharmacy1551 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-6192
- 4 1700 Markley St, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 313-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kcomt?
About Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German
- 1285744516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kcomt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kcomt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kcomt works at
Dr. Kcomt has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kcomt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kcomt speaks German.
Dr. Kcomt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kcomt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kcomt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kcomt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.