Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kcomt works at HYPERTENSION NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Wyncote, PA, Lansdale, PA and Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.