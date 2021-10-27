Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Huggins works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 250, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 262-8300
-
2
Obgyn Associates1010 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 400, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 262-8300
- 3 247 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 250, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 262-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best birth experience as a new father! She was very patient and informative. Our main doctor was on leave of absence last second and doula could not make it last second. We were so pleased with how Dr.Huggins handled everything. You can tell she really cares about her patients! Her patience is unmatched!!!
About Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376585950
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Huggins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins.
