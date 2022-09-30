Overview

Dr. Juancarlos Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med|Ross University School of Medicine.



Dr. Franco works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

