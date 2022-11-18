Dr. Juana Hutchinson-Colas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson-Colas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juana Hutchinson-Colas, MD
Dr. Juana Hutchinson-Colas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 806-5729
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Other than having to wait months for an appt, my entire experience was as comfortable as could be. Dr. is extremely competent and knows her stuff. Your appt. is not rushed and she makes sure you understand and are informed of all options, depending upon your circumstances. I would definitely recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hutchinson-Colas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchinson-Colas has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchinson-Colas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
