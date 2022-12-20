Dr. Juana Geldres, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geldres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juana Geldres, DDS
Dr. Juana Geldres, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Juana M Geldres, DDS, P.A.1911 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 778-8201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice experience!
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1649212796
Dr. Geldres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geldres accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Geldres using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Geldres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geldres speaks Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Geldres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geldres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geldres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geldres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.