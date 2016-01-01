See All Nephrologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Juan Zeik, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Zeik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Zeik works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acadiana Artificial Kidney Center
    300 W Saint Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-1542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Gout
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Juan Zeik, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275569485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Med Ctr-Lsu Med Sch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, Roseau
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Zeik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeik works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Zeik’s profile.

    Dr. Zeik has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

