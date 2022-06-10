Overview

Dr. Juan Zarate, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from Universidad Cayetano Heredia - Lima Peru and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Zarate works at GenesisCare in Destin, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL, Defuniak Springs, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.