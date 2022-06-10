Dr. Juan Zarate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Zarate, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Zarate, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from Universidad Cayetano Heredia - Lima Peru and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Locations
Destin36468 Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 11103, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 399-3026
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 399-3371Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Defuniak Springs4415 US HIGHWAY 331 S, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 Directions (850) 399-2770
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-2729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Okaloosa Cardiology PA Branch Office552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 332-3931Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Heart attack and rushed to the ER. Dr, Zarate was my surgeon who realized my need and placed two stents in my LED artery and prescribed the treatment of a secondary artery. Very caring and professional. Was there to answer my direct questions during my first post-surgery office visit.
About Dr. Juan Zarate, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1336134220
Education & Certifications
- StratfordLos Angeles County and University - Southern California Medical Center - Los Angeles CA
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami FL
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami FL
- Universidad Cayetano Heredia - Lima Peru
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Zarate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarate has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zarate speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarate.
