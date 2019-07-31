See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Juan Zapata, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Juan Zapata, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital

Dr. Zapata works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL, Lauderhill, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-9493
  2. 2
    juan f zapata
    2301 N University Dr Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 802-3434
  3. 3
    Seneca Healthcare & Wellness Center LLC
    4603 N University Dr, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 368-6604
  4. 4
    Waters Edge Dermatology
    3973 N FEDERAL HWY, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 488-2815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Hypotension
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zapata?

    Jul 31, 2019
    I love Dr. Zapata. He did a great job on my vein surgery with both legs. I was nervous and he helped me relax and was very gentle. He made me feel very comfortable. He made sure I was well sterilized. I felt safe and it was clean. I'd recommend him and Water's Edge for all procedures. His nurses were great too.
    Kim Bass — Jul 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Zapata, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Zapata, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zapata to family and friends

    Dr. Zapata's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zapata

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Zapata, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Zapata, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184668618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Zapata, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.