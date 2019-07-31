Dr. Juan Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Zapata, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital
Dr. Zapata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Water's Edge Dermatology600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-9493
-
2
juan f zapata2301 N University Dr Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (754) 802-3434
-
3
Seneca Healthcare & Wellness Center LLC4603 N University Dr, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 368-6604
-
4
Waters Edge Dermatology3973 N FEDERAL HWY, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 488-2815
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapata?
I love Dr. Zapata. He did a great job on my vein surgery with both legs. I was nervous and he helped me relax and was very gentle. He made me feel very comfortable. He made sure I was well sterilized. I felt safe and it was clean. I'd recommend him and Water's Edge for all procedures. His nurses were great too.
About Dr. Juan Zapata, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1184668618
Education & Certifications
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapata works at
Dr. Zapata speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.