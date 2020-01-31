Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zambrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.
Dr. Zambrano works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Asthma & Allergy Assoc902 Frostwood Dr Ste 302, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 596-8500
-
2
Southwest Asthma & Allergy Assoc8955 Highway 6 N Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 858-6339
- 3 27700 Highway 290 Ste 260, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 858-5708
-
4
Southwest Asthma & Allergy Associates1140 Clear Lake City Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77062 Directions (281) 461-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zambrano?
Dr Zambrano is a very insightful physician. His expertise into allergies and asthma is in my experience as both nurse and his patient, unparalleled. He has a very caring bedside manner and is willing to go that extra step for his patients. His staff are extremely pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1487693222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
- Allergy & Immunology
