Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Santiago De Guayaquil, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Jackson Medical Group9380 SW 150th St Ste 295, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 256-5018Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and facilities were impeccable. Friendly and reliable service. Dr. Zambrano is a caring and dedicated professional that I trust and admire for his dedication and knowledge in his specialty. I highly recommend Dr. Zambrano and his staff.
About Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467442558
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Catolica De Santiago De Guayaquil, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zambrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambrano has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.