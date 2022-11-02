See All Rheumatologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Juan Maya, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Maya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Maya works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua and Joshua, PA
    3918 Via Poinciana Ste 2, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-4682
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maya?

    Nov 02, 2022
    My husband saw Dr. Maya about 2 years ago for sciatic pain and he was wonderful in every way. My sister and her husband are patients of him for long time and they love him. I am planning to make another appointment for my husband again and myself. Best Rheumatologist. Thank you Dr. Maya for being a "real doctor"
    Claude & Anna — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Maya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Maya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maya to family and friends

    Dr. Maya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Maya, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Maya, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144660291
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Maya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maya works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maya’s profile.

    Dr. Maya has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

