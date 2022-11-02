Dr. Juan Maya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Maya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Maya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Maya works at
Locations
Joshua and Joshua, PA3918 Via Poinciana Ste 2, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 439-4682Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw Dr. Maya about 2 years ago for sciatic pain and he was wonderful in every way. My sister and her husband are patients of him for long time and they love him. I am planning to make another appointment for my husband again and myself. Best Rheumatologist. Thank you Dr. Maya for being a "real doctor"
About Dr. Juan Maya, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1144660291
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maya has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maya speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Maya can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.