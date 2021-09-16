Dr. Juan Vilaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Vilaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Vilaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Vilaro works at
Locations
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
UF Health Cardiology - Springhill4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-0820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vilaro is an extremely kind, patient, and knowledgeable physician, who is willing to sit next to you and talk to you like family. My mom saw him as an inpatient at UF, and he was thorough with her diagnosis and next steps...consider yourself in the best hands if you ever find yourself with the UF HF Cardiology team
About Dr. Juan Vilaro, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1033316948
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.