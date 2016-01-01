Dr. Juan Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Vidal, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Vidal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Ricardo A Bedoya MD4600 Military Trl Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 630-0303
Jupiter Wellness Center LLC312 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Vidal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093796286
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
- De La Salle Health Sciences Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vidal speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.