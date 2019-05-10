See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Vascular Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico, School Of Medicine, Medical Science Campus, San Juan, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Velazquez-Stuart works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miller Surgical Assisting LLC
    2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 906-0591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Embolism
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740581180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers University, Newark, Nj
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico, School Of Medicine, Medical Science Campus, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez-Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez-Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velazquez-Stuart works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Velazquez-Stuart’s profile.

    Dr. Velazquez-Stuart has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velazquez-Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez-Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

