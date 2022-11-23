Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Velasquez works at
Locations
Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 361-9646
Steward Multispecialty Associates Miami1190 NW 95th St Ste 404, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 306-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Florida Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Velasquez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.