See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Velasquez works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale
    2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 361-9646
  2. 2
    Steward Multispecialty Associates Miami
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 404, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 306-6664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • Florida Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Velasquez?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Follow-up on my condition
    Hector — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Velasquez to family and friends

    Dr. Velasquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Velasquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942477823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.