Dr. Juan Varon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Varon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Varon works at AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Diabetes & Endocrine Center
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 306, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 677-4770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr Varon is a good man and a good doctor . We started to go to him when ultrasounds shows my thyroid nodules were growing . Dr Varon was very professional and understanding, and concerned for my total health. He did aspiration biopsies on my thyroid, which the lab found to be cancerous. He referred me to surgeon Dr Bekeny, who removed my thyroid successfully. Dr Varon prescribed and adjusted my thyroid hormone replacement medications, which I must take for the rest of my life. He sees me regularly and prescribes blood tests so he can monitor my thyroid hormone levels . He is very reassuring to me, and to my husband , who is now also his patient. I have confidence in Dr Varon and appreciate his care and concern .
    Marie Eléonore JoAn — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Juan Varon, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053512350
    Education & Certifications

    • Miller School Of Medicine
    • Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varon works at AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Varon’s profile.

    Dr. Varon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

