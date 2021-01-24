Dr. Juan Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Varon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Varon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Varon works at
Locations
Florida Diabetes & Endocrine Center2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 306, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 677-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varon is a good man and a good doctor . We started to go to him when ultrasounds shows my thyroid nodules were growing . Dr Varon was very professional and understanding, and concerned for my total health. He did aspiration biopsies on my thyroid, which the lab found to be cancerous. He referred me to surgeon Dr Bekeny, who removed my thyroid successfully. Dr Varon prescribed and adjusted my thyroid hormone replacement medications, which I must take for the rest of my life. He sees me regularly and prescribes blood tests so he can monitor my thyroid hormone levels . He is very reassuring to me, and to my husband , who is now also his patient. I have confidence in Dr Varon and appreciate his care and concern .
About Dr. Juan Varon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053512350
Education & Certifications
- Miller School Of Medicine
- Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varon works at
Dr. Varon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varon speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.
