Dr. Juan Varela, MD

Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juan Varela, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Varela works at AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 601, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Pancytopenia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Juan Varela, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English, Spanish
  • 1013235753
Education & Certifications

  • Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Juan Varela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Varela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Varela works at AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Varela’s profile.

Dr. Varela has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Varela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varela.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

