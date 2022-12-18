Overview

Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Valdivia works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Abscess and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.