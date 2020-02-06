Dr. Juan Vaillant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaillant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Vaillant, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Vaillant, MD is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from Cath U Chile, Santiago.
Dr. Vaillant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of New Jersey40 Throckmorton Ln, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaillant?
I have been seeing Dr. Vaillant for over 20 years and have nothing but great things to say about him. His experience and his expert eyes have found things so early that I have not had any issues since I became his patient. The staff is great always welcoming.
About Dr. Juan Vaillant, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1063509651
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Cath U Chile, Santiago
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaillant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaillant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaillant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaillant works at
Dr. Vaillant has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaillant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaillant speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaillant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaillant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaillant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaillant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.