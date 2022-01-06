Dr. Juan Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Uribe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Uribe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.2910 N 3rd Ave # 200, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-9449
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr Uribe because I like how upfront and blunt he is ( he performed my mother's surgery before me). No sugar coating. Throughly explained everything to me and gave me material to watch concerning my procedure. All of the staff were very caring and supportive. It is difficult to find caring doctors and staff nowadays. Wasn't a problem at Barrows. Very caring and professional! I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Uribe, his office, and staff. I had my C5 fused back in August of 2020 and they have truly been a BLESSING to me. Had to use a cane for 15yrs and was able to put it completely down for the past year!
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801951116
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
