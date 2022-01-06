Overview

Dr. Juan Uribe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uribe works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.