Dr. Juan Trivella, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Trivella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Trivella works at
Locations
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 209-5628
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Trivella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1407122443
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivella accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trivella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trivella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivella has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.