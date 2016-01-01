Overview

Dr. Juan Teran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Teran works at Lake Charles in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.