Dr. Juan Teran, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Teran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Teran works at
Locations
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Valley Gastroenterology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 580-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Teran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Res U
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Natl Inst Nutrition
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teran has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teran speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teran.
