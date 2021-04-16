Dr. Juan Socas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Socas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Socas, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Socas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Socas works at
Locations
Advanced Wound and Plastic Surgery Center119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Socas is fantastic... he was part of my surgical team after breast cancer. He did a micro vessel procedure that has kept me from having severe lymphedema in my right arm.... I would recommend Dr. Socas every day and still do... very kind and understanding Dr. sometimes we forget that. Thank you Dr Socas ... IU Health patient .<3
About Dr. Juan Socas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861650822
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Buenos Aires
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Socas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Socas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Socas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Socas has seen patients for Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Socas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Socas speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Socas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Socas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Socas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.