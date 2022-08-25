Overview

Dr. Juan Servat, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital



Dr. Servat works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia in Athens, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Villa Rica, GA, Macon, GA, Milledgeville, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.