Dr. Juan Servat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Servat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Servat, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Servat, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Servat works at
Locations
-
1
Athens700 Sunset Dr Ste 103, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (770) 604-4141
-
2
Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 604-4141Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Villa Rica705 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 459-2022
-
4
Eye Center of Central Georgia1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Milledgeville111 Fieldstone Dr Ste 100, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9333
-
6
Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 604-4141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Servat?
Aside from being an excellent surgeon, Dr. Servat has a great personality; easy to talk to. Dr. Servat cares about his work, but he cares about the patient just as much. I thought my eyelid would not be able to be repaired. After surgery, my eyelid is perfect. Supporting Dr. Servat is an equally caring office staff. If you need an Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon, I highly recommend Dr. Servat.
About Dr. Juan Servat, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1255530762
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Yale University School Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Servat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Servat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Servat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Servat works at
Dr. Servat has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Servat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Servat speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Servat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Servat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Servat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Servat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.