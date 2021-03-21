Dr. Schmukler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2011 York Rd Ste 2000A, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (312) 942-6641
- 2 1500 S Fairfield Ave Ste C1300, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6601
-
3
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6641
-
4
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmukler?
Very good bedside manner. Listens to concerns thoroughly and orders appropriate testing. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1538423975
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmukler accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmukler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmukler has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmukler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmukler speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmukler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmukler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmukler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmukler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.