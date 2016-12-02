Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Brooklyn Urology Associates - Marine Park2060 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 676-5309
-
2
Women's Medical Services of New York9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 206E, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 240-5977
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR SANDOVAL TO ANYONE ,HE IS VERY GOOD WITH LOTS OF EXPERIENCE HE WOULD SIT WITH YOU AND GO OVER ALL OPTIONS,VERY FRIENDLY LOTS OF PATIENCE WILL LISTEN TO HIS PATIENTS,
About Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770563272
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- U Louisville
- Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
