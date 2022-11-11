See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Juan Salazar, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Salazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Salazar works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 203-4324
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I need a surgery on my left inguinal hernia side , I had a surgery before on this hernia and was faulty I need it to have it repaired again and by the reviews I'm going to him for a second opinion .
    Anthony Romero — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730136748
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salazar’s profile.

    Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

