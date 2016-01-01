Overview

Dr. Juan Rubio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rubio works at Retina Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.