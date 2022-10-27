Dr. Juan Rozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Rozo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Colombian School of Medicine|Colombian School Of Medicine-Escuela Colombiana De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rozo works at
Medical Office Building 217189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rozo?
I was referred to Dr Rozo by a cardiac specialist affiliated with Memorial Herman. That was the first indication of his expertise as Dr Rozo is affiliated with Houston Methodist. He immediately worked me up thoroughly and nailed the diagnosis. Fast forward about a year; I had a cardiac event that required immediate attention; left him a message with the answering service at 9PM, he called me back within 30 minutes and told me if I was admitted to the hospital he’d catch me on rounds the next morning. He hit me up on rounds the next morning around 7 AM. After evaluation, he modified my protocol after reviewing the new data. Dr Rozo is extremely busy yet can focus and discuss issues and offer solutions for problems in a manner that creates great trust and confidence. He also is big on prevention and as an example recommended the South Beach diet which was a game changer for my health. His assistant Ariana is fabulous; responding to questions on the Mychart portal very quickly.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639164239
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute and Baylor College of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Colombian School of Medicine|Colombian School Of Medicine-Escuela Colombiana De Medicina
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Dr. Rozo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rozo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozo works at
Dr. Rozo has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.