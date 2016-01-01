Dr. Rosario-Collazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Rosario-Collazo completed a residency at National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC). He currently practices at First Coast Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
First Coast Dermatology4479 BAYMEADOWS RD, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 731-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457321028
Education & Certifications
- American Society for Mohs Surgery
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- Dmas Hospital
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Sacred Heart University, Puereto Rico
Patient Satisfaction
