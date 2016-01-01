See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD is a dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Rosario-Collazo completed a residency at National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC). He currently practices at First Coast Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Dermatology
    4479 BAYMEADOWS RD, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 731-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • POMCO Group
  • Principal Life
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1457321028
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Society for Mohs Surgery
Residency
  • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
Internship
  • Dmas Hospital
Medical Education
  • Ponce Sch of Med
Undergraduate School
  • Sacred Heart University, Puereto Rico
Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rosario-Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosario-Collazo has seen patients for Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario-Collazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario-Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario-Collazo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario-Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario-Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.