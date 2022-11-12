Dr. Juan Ros-Escalante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ros-Escalante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ros-Escalante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Ros-Escalante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from U Central Del Caribe-Ramon Ruiz Arnau U Hosp and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ros-Escalante works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology & Neurodiagnostics LLC1355 S International Pkwy Ste 2451, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ros-Escalante?
Dr. Escalante really listens to his patients and is thorough in his examinations. He is personable and current in his field.
About Dr. Juan Ros-Escalante, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1104909647
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Cabrini Medical Center
- U Central Del Caribe-Ramon Ruiz Arnau U Hosp
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ros-Escalante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ros-Escalante accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ros-Escalante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ros-Escalante works at
Dr. Ros-Escalante speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ros-Escalante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ros-Escalante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ros-Escalante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ros-Escalante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.