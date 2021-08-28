Overview

Dr. Juan Rolon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Rolon works at El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN Group, PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.