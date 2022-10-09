Overview

Dr. Juan Rodriguez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Rosario University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Florida Lung and Sleep Apnea Center, Miramar, Fl in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.