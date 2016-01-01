See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brownsville, TX
Podiatric Surgery
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Juan Rocha, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Starr County Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    140 Plaza Santa Rosa, Brownsville, TX 78520 (956) 554-3010
  2. 2
    Rafael Rafols MD PA
    Rafael Rafols MD PA
2009 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 (956) 627-4796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Starr County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Juan Rocha, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184791576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rocha has seen patients for Bunion, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.