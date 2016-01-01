Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Rocha, DPM
Overview
Dr. Juan Rocha, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Starr County Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 140 Plaza Santa Rosa, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 554-3010
-
2
Rafael Rafols MD PA2009 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 627-4796
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocha?
About Dr. Juan Rocha, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1184791576
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocha has seen patients for Bunion, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.