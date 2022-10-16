See All Orthodontists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Rendon works at Rendon Orthodontics in Frisco, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Beyond Innovation Chiropractic
    12398 FM 423 Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75033 (972) 377-8844
  2.
    Allen Office
    705 S Custer Rd Ste 130, Allen, TX 75013 (945) 215-3040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Crowding
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Crowding

Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Rendon is very knowledgeable and skilled in his line of work. He is very patient and takes his time to explain provides and the process needed to get the results you want.
    Irma Vega — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992824304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rendon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rendon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rendon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

