Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Rendon works at
Locations
-
1
Beyond Innovation Chiropractic12398 FM 423 Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 377-8844
-
2
Allen Office705 S Custer Rd Ste 130, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (945) 215-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rendon is very knowledgeable and skilled in his line of work. He is very patient and takes his time to explain provides and the process needed to get the results you want.
About Dr. Juan Rendon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1992824304
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rendon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rendon accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rendon works at
Dr. Rendon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rendon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rendon.
