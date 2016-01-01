See All Family Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Juan Remos, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Remos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U D Complutense De Madrid.

Dr. Remos works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flor A Mayoral MD
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 314, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-6166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance
Cancer
Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 6 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Juan Remos, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285604405
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    • U D Complutense De Madrid
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Remos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Remos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remos works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Remos’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Remos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

