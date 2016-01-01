Overview

Dr. Juan Remos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U D Complutense De Madrid.



Dr. Remos works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.