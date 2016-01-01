Dr. Juan Remos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Remos, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Remos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U D Complutense De Madrid.
Dr. Remos works at
Locations
Flor A Mayoral MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 314, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Remos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285604405
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- U D Complutense De Madrid
Dr. Remos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remos speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Remos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remos.
