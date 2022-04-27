Overview

Dr. Juan Raposo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Raposo works at The Center for Bone and Joint Disease in Lutz, FL with other offices in Weeki Wachee, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.