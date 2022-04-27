See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lutz, FL
Dr. Juan Raposo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Raposo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Raposo works at The Center for Bone and Joint Disease in Lutz, FL with other offices in Weeki Wachee, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone and Joint Disease
    16506 Pointe Village Dr Ste 109, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 618-9772
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Center for Bone and Joint - Brooksville
    10221 Yale Ave, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6025
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Center for Bone & Joint Disease
    7544 Jacque Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 295-3813
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement and Revision Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 27, 2022
    He did a laminectomy on my lower back, and now I am able to walk without constant pain. I had some unforeseeable problems during surgery, and he saved my life, something previous doctors I had been to would have been able to do. He really cares about his patients, and their families. They have nothing but praise for him, and my care.
    Alison S. — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Raposo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871572834
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Raposo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raposo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raposo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raposo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raposo has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raposo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raposo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raposo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raposo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raposo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

