Overview

Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador, Quito and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.