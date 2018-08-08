See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD

Neurology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador, Quito and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl MC8329, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Parkinson's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Plus Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Aug 08, 2018
    Beryl Kearn in San Antonio, TX — Aug 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275797680
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador, Quito
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirezcastaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirezcastaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirezcastaneda has seen patients for Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirezcastaneda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirezcastaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirezcastaneda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirezcastaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirezcastaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

