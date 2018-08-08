Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirezcastaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador, Quito and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl MC8329, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castaneda has seen me through a tremor that became progressively worse. Then DBS, and now is doing the follow up - great success! He seems very intelligent, is caring, patient and takes time to explain what is happening. I am so very glad to have him as my Dr.
About Dr. Juan Ramirezcastaneda, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275797680
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador, Quito
- Neurology
