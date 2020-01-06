Overview

Dr. Juan Quintero, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Quintero works at Quintero Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.