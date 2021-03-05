Overview

Dr. Juan Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Quintana works at Centurion & Quintana Mds/Assoc in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami Shores, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.