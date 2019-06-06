Overview

Dr. Juan Pulido, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Pulido works at Emed Multispecialty Group in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.