Dr. Juan Posada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de la Salud, C.E.S., Colombia and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Posada works at Heart Clinic, PLLC in McAllen, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.