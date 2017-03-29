Overview

Dr. Juan Polo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Centro Universitario De Holguin and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Polo works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.