Dr. Juan Pineda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Pineda works at Juan J. Pineda M.d. in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.