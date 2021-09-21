Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peschiera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Trihealth Surgical Institute3219 Clifton Ave Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 542-4200
Bethesda Hospital Inc10500 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-1171
- 3 10615 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 346-6900
Trihealth Surgical Institute10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 232-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bed side manner and great surgery outcome after my hernia repair. very experienced surgeon
About Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peschiera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peschiera accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peschiera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peschiera has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peschiera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peschiera speaks Arabic and German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peschiera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peschiera.
