Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Peschiera works at Tri Health Surgical Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trihealth Surgical Institute
    3219 Clifton Ave Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 542-4200
    Bethesda Hospital Inc
    10500 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 865-1171
    10615 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 346-6900
    Trihealth Surgical Institute
    10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 232-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 21, 2021
    Excellent bed side manner and great surgery outcome after my hernia repair. very experienced surgeon
    About Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and German
    NPI Number
    • 1962566943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peschiera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peschiera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peschiera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peschiera has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peschiera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peschiera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peschiera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peschiera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peschiera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

