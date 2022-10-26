Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor-Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes works at
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 932-5095Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pastor-Cervantes?
Dr. Juan Pastor is great! He takes time to listen his patients, he cares about our problems, he has compassion and he is very knowledge of what he does! I trust him 100%. Thank you so very much for been so caring with me and for treating me so well. You are the best, doctor Pastor!
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790738680
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pastor-Cervantes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastor-Cervantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastor-Cervantes speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor-Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor-Cervantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor-Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor-Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.