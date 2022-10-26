Book an Appointment

Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Pastor-Cervantes works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Juan Pastor is great! He takes time to listen his patients, he cares about our problems, he has compassion and he is very knowledge of what he does! I trust him 100%. Thank you so very much for been so caring with me and for treating me so well. You are the best, doctor Pastor!
    Fabi Munhoz — Oct 26, 2022
    Interventional Cardiology
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1790738680
    University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

