Overview

Dr. Juan Pastor-Cervantes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Pastor-Cervantes works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.